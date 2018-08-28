Political intrigue as Trollip is voted out of office in Nelson Mandela Bay

The leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, will address the happenings in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council at a press meeting today.

This follows a day of political intrigue and back stabbing as a DA councillor, Mbulelo Manyati, abtained from voting in a motion of no confidence against Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack yesterday.

The motion against the Speaker was brought by the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) Mongameli Bobani.

The result was a 60 – 59 vote in favour of removing Lawack.

The DA immediately terminated Manyati’s membership and the DA Councillors then left the Council Chamber as there was no longer a quorum to hold the meeting.

However, the Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Fikile Xasa, dispatched a senior official to preside over the meeting late yesterday afternoon.

The DA is contending that this was illegal and provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said what transpired was political interference by the provincial government when Xasa sent a letter to confer authority on a senior official, Jenny Roestorf, to preside over the Council meeting.

The Municipal Manager, Johan Mettler, had earlier adjourned the meeting after first declaring and then rescinding a decision to declare a vacancy as a result of Manyati’s sacking by the DA.

Maimane is expected to announce how the DA will fight the return of the Metro to a corrupt ANC-EFF crony coalition in the press conference.

