Policeman killed in Port Elizabeth shoot out

Five armed men attempted to rob the Le Bon bakery in Port Elizabeth yesterday morning (21 January 2019) and were confronted by the South African Police and shots were fired.

A Police constable was shot in the upper body during the shoot out and sadly passed away in hospital after the incident.

According to the Police, at about 08:45 in the morning, members of Port Elizabeth Flying Squad responded to a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at the bakery.

“As the police officers arrived, shots were fired,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier T Kinana.

“Police returned fire and a police Constable (31 years) was shot in the upper body.

“Four suspects, who were in the shop were fatally wounded while it is alleged that a fifth suspect managed to escape.”

Brig Kinana said that three firearms were recovered at the scene and will be sent to the Ballistic Unit for testing and to establish if they have not been used in other similar crimes in the Province or elsewhere.

