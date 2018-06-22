Breaking News
South Africa
Policeman killed in Hillbrow Cash in Transit shoot out

Six suspects have been arrested, two of whom were wounded in the shoot-out with the South African Police following a cash in transit heist in Johannesburg.

Yesterday (21 June 2018), at about 13:00 in Hillbrow, a number of suspects attacked and fired shots at a parked CIT vehicle and fled the scene in vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money.

As a result of the attack and the shooting, two security guards and two bystanders were wounded.

The Johannesburg Flying Squad, SAPS Hillbrow Cluster members and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department responded and pursued the getaway vehicles. The suspects started firing shots at the police and they responded.

During the shoot-out, a member of the South African Police Service was fatally wounded.

As investigations continue, police have so far recovered seven firearms, including rifles and pistols. Three motor vehicles have also been seized.

The Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazihas commended the bravery of the police officers who responded to the scene and on the same note expressed his shock at the killing of a police officer.

“Our members are fearless, they did not think twice before they confronted those brazen criminals.

One of our own laid down his life to ensure the safety and security of the inhabitants of this country.

With the Police’s 72 Hour Reaction Plan activated, specialised dedicated teams are currently combing the scenes and have already made arrests and seized exhibits,” explained Lt Gen Mfazi.

