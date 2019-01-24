Breaking News
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Nature Reserve
Apple launched Macintosh on January 24, 1984 and changed the world
Jobs in Jeffreys Bay: Metal workshop Supervisor
Policeman conducts a drugs awareness campaign in Humansdorp
Simple Essay Editing Tips You Didn’t Know You Needed
Big earthquake off South African coast
GLA Matrics achieve 100 % pass rate
Top Three Movie Production Companies
Corné Weideman exhibition to be held at Lourensford Wine Estate
Policeman killed in Port Elizabeth shoot out
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Policeman conducts a drugs awareness campaign in Humansdorp

A Policeman based at the Humansdorp Police Station showed his teaching abilities during a Safer Schools programme to a group of Grade 7 learners from KwaNomzamo in Humansdorp yesterday.

On Wednesday, 23 January 2019, Warrant Officer Lumko Masoka visited Mzingisi Primary School as part of the Safer School Programme.

W/O Masoka changed his technique and approach on drugs presentations in schools, as learners are grouped according to their classrooms and taught about the dangers of illicit drugs including abuse of legal drugs such as liquor.

W/O Masoka said, “Classroom presentations are much more effective, as learners become more attentive and the engagements assist in the development of trust between learners and their sector manager”.

Humansdorp Station Commander, Colonel Simon Swarts said: “This approach is going to discourage the use of drugs in schools.

We also hope that these engagements would assist in identifying learners with delinquent behaviour for a relevant social intervention programme”.

jeffreys bay dentist isabeau joubert

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive