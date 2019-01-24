Policeman conducts a drugs awareness campaign in Humansdorp

A Policeman based at the Humansdorp Police Station showed his teaching abilities during a Safer Schools programme to a group of Grade 7 learners from KwaNomzamo in Humansdorp yesterday.

On Wednesday, 23 January 2019, Warrant Officer Lumko Masoka visited Mzingisi Primary School as part of the Safer School Programme.

W/O Masoka changed his technique and approach on drugs presentations in schools, as learners are grouped according to their classrooms and taught about the dangers of illicit drugs including abuse of legal drugs such as liquor.

W/O Masoka said, “Classroom presentations are much more effective, as learners become more attentive and the engagements assist in the development of trust between learners and their sector manager”.

Humansdorp Station Commander, Colonel Simon Swarts said: “This approach is going to discourage the use of drugs in schools.

We also hope that these engagements would assist in identifying learners with delinquent behaviour for a relevant social intervention programme”.

