Policeman arrested for armed robbery in Jeffreys Bay

Swift police reaction to an armed robbery in Jeffreys Bay led to the arrest of two suspects, one of them being a 26 year old police constable attached to the Humansdorp Operational Command Centre.

On Tuesday, 25 September 2018 at about 02:00, a complainant (30 yrs old) reported that he had been robbed of his winnings from a gambling facility in Da Gama Street, Jeffreys Bay.

The complainant alleged that while walking in Jeffreys Street on his way to visit a friend, a black Tata Indigo vehicle stopped next to him. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted him and also stole his cash before fleeing the scene.

Police were immediately dispatched and moments later, they spotted the vehicle fitting the description given by the complainant. The two men were taken in for questioning and later arrested for aggravated robbery.

The two suspects aged 22 and 26 are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“It is regrettable and at the same time pleasing to note that, among the suspects a member of the South African Police Service was among them.

This affords us the opportunity to take appropriate action against our own.

We wish to reiterate our stance as the South African Police Service, that there is no place for corrupt or criminal elements in our organization and this arrest sends a strong message that we will continue to investigate without fear or favour” said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

