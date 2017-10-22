Police to take action against striking 10111 workers

Breaking News
The Labour Court has dismissed with costs, an urgent application by the South African Policing Union (SAPU) to interdict the Police from taking disciplinary action against 10111 workers who embarked on an unprotected strike.

The Labour Court in Johannesburg confirmed that the signing of a collective agreement in the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) by the SAPS and the majority union POPCRU, on 13 September 2017 meant that the court cannot be approached as a point of first instance.

Instead the union should exhaust the collective agreement process and then approach the court as a point of a last resort for review proceedings.

The Court further confirmed that the Police is within its rights to embark on internal proceedings and that the court cannot be expected to interdict such proceedings.

The Police will proceed with internal disciplinary procedures and  have set contingency plans in place to avoid the disruption of services at all its 10111 call-centres nationwide.

