Police still looking for missing Iron Man

The family of a missing 48-year-old triathlete from Gabon, David Bellet-Brissaud, has offered a R12 000 reward for any concrete evidence on his whereabouts.

Bellet-Brissaud, who was in Port Elizabeth to compete in the Ironman event over the weekend, disappeared from the Paxton Hotel on the beachfront in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the South African Police, on Thursday, 12 April 2108 at about 15:20, Bellet-Brissaud and his wife booked into the Paxton hotel.

He was in Port Elizabeth to participate in the Iron Man Africa Championship. After settling in, the couple took a walk on the beachfront and later dined with friends (other participants from Gabon) at the Boardwalk complex.

At about 21:00, they retired to their rooms. At about 01:00 Friday morning, his wife woke up and noticed that her husband was not in the room and has been missing ever since.

CCTV footage shows that Bellet-Brissaud left the room and walked out the hotel and down the street. It is not clear in which direction he walked once on the main road.

He did not take his wallet or cellphone with him. He was wearing a black hoody top with the words ’Adidas’ on the sleeves, blue jeans and tekkies.

He wears prescription glasses and sports a beard. His hair is slightly long. His does not speak fluent English.

It is the first time that the couple is visiting Port Elizabeth and this would have been his first race. He is not familiar with the place.

The Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Bellet-Brissaud or may provide any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact D/W/O Eric Mathews at SAPS Humewood on 083380 3714 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SAPS Humewood on 041 5045019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

