Police seek armed robbers in Humansdorp

The South African Police in Humansdorp are investigating a case of business robbery that occurred on Monday evening at a shop in Jeugkamp.

It is alleged that about seven suspects (one armed with a firearm) entered the shop and threatened the shop owner and his assistant with the firearm.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and groceries during the robbery. It is further alleged that the armed suspect fired a shot, which struck both the shopkeeper and his assistant in their arms.

The suspects fled from the scene and the police were alerted.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Humansdorp Detectives are following up on leads and anyone who might be able to assist with information about the incident is requested to contact Humansdorp SAPS on 042 200 4700 or Crime Stop 0860010111.