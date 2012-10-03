Breaking News
Eastern Cape Hijacking
Police rescue hijacked American tourists

The South African Police took swift action to rescue an American couple who had been hijacked between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage yesterday.

The tourists ordeal began around lunchtime yesterday after they stopped next to the road to take photographs.

The Americans, both in their sixties, were subsequently overpowered by two unknown males and forced to drive to a bushy area near Motherwell Township.

They were robbed of personal belongings, tied up and  left in the bushes.

A local farmer noticed the abandoned vehicle and alerted the South African Police.

The SAPS Air Support was summoned and the couple was found with slight injuries. Several leads are being followed.

