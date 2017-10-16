Police pro-active with road block on N2

The South African Police, together with other role players set up an integrated road block on Friday afternoon in an effort to reduce crime in the wider Jeffreys Bay area.
A total of 65 vehicles were stopped and searched and 23 traffic fines to the value of R18 300-00 were issued.
Two arrests were made after a male suspect (in his 30’s) was found with khat in his possession and in a second unrelated case a 22-year-old male was detained for being in possession of 109 mandrax tablets,.
Both suspects will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates on these charges today, Monday, 16 October 2017.
Tag Jeffreys Bay