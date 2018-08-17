Police officer attacked – fights back

An off-duty KwaZulu- Natal police officer went to the bank yesterday (16 August 2018) to withdraw money and went home where he was robbed by criminals.

The officer, who lives in the Bluff, parked his car on the driveway and walked into his house.

When he was inside his house, he noticed a black VW Polo with two occupants parking behind his car.

One of the suspects walked into his house and at gunpoint demanded the money he had withdrawn.

The suspect searched the victim and took an undisclosed amount of cash from his pocket. The suspect ran to the black VW Polo and drove off.

The officer jumped into his car and followed them. A shoot-out ensued at the corner of Austerville Drive and Quality Street, Wentworth.

The suspect’s vehicle lost control and collided with a red Polo.

Two suspects aged 36 and 41 were placed under arrest.

A 41-year-old suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

A 9mm pistol with four rounds of ammunition was recovered from the suspects. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing.

The suspects will appear in the Wentworth Magistrates Court next week on charges of house robbery, attempted murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

