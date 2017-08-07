Police launch manhunt after Groblersdal farm invasion

A manhunt has been launched for six armed suspects who attacked a farmer outside Groblersdal yesterday.

Eight armed suspects entered Kameeldoring farm yesterday at about 11:30 am.

A 64-year-old farmer was on his way back home and upon his arrival he found the suspects in his garage.

They shot him dead and further assaulted his son before fleeing the scene. The Police were notified and reacted swiftly.

The preliminary investigations revealed a number of firearms and a white Toyota Etios belonging to the deceased were stolen and the car was later recovered abandoned at Loskop Shops.

A manhunt for the suspects was carried out until two of them, aged 25 and 31 were arrested with the help of the local Neighbourhood Watch and farmers. Police are still searching for the remaining six armed suspects.

During the above mentioned arrest, the Police confiscated the following:

* Two pistols

* A silver grey Fortuner motor vehicle was recovered at Elensdoring which is about 20km from the crime scene

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501, the nearest Police Station or Crime Stop on 0860010111 or Crime Line sms 32211.