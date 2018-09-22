Police hunt for armed robbers in Thornhill

The Thornhill Police are hunting for four armed suspects who robbed a business in Daweti Street on 20 September 2018 at about 18:20.

The suspects entered a shop, threatened the owner with firearms and demanded cash, cigarettes, airtime and groceries.

They fled in a silver Volvo S40. Thornhill detectives are investigating a case of robbery at a business premises.

The South African Police have appeald to business owners to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour and to increase their security measures.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information can contact SAPS Thornhill at 042 286 6200 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

