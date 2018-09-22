Breaking News
The vacancy rate can make or break a property investment
Criminal syndicates drive collapse of South African abalone
Police hunt for armed robbers in Thornhill
Huge surf expected in Jeffreys Bay
Massive dinosaur grave yard found near Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape
Only 35 % of children in South Africa can read, write and count.
GLA horse rider takes the reins
Seven secret coastal towns in South Africa
Calamari Festival takes place this weekend in St Francis Bay
Selling property: Marketing your home to the right buyer
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Police hunt for armed robbers in Thornhill

The Thornhill Police are hunting for four armed suspects who robbed a business in Daweti Street on 20 September 2018 at about 18:20.

The suspects entered a shop, threatened the owner with firearms and demanded cash, cigarettes, airtime and groceries.

They fled in a silver Volvo S40. Thornhill detectives are investigating a case of robbery at a business premises.

The South African Police have appeald to business owners to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour and to increase their security measures.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information can contact SAPS Thornhill at 042 286 6200 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive