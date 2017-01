Jeffreys Bay detectives are investigating a business robbery after four armed males robbed a shop in the town last night.

The suspects entered the shop around 20.45 pm in Dulcie September Street, which is situated in Ocean View.

They took an undisclosed amount of cash and groceries and fled from the scene on foot.

The Jeffreys Bay Detectives are investigating the case and hope to make arrests soon according to Captain Gerda Swart from the South African Police.