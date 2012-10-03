Police hold integrated road block on N2

In an effort to combat crime, Police officials from Storms River conducted an integrated roadblock on the N2 late last week.

In line with the Back to Basics approach, law enforcement was intensified on the national roads at the start of the school holidays.

A total of 291 vehicles were stopped and searched and 38 traffic fines to the value of R 16 400 were issued.

Three youngsters were killed and another three injured when a Quantam mini bus ploughed into a group of students who were have a street party in Kwazakele, Port Elizabeth over the weekend.

The minibus was found abandoned in Missionvale.

The owner of this vehicle was traced and assisted police in an attempt to trace and locate the driver.

According to the owner, the vehicle was taken by the driver without his knowledge after it was supposed to be parked for the night.

Police are still looking for the driver and hoping to make an arrest soon.