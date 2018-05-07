Police crack down on criminals in Kouga

A 16 year old girl was among the 18 suspects arrested during police operations in the Humansdorp cluster on Friday night (4 May 2018) for crimes ranging from possession of dagga to drunk driving.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said eight people, including the 16 year old girl, were arrested for possession of drugs such as mandrax and dagga.

“Four motorists were arrested for drunk driving.

“Police issued a R2 000 fine to a Kareedouw man for operating an unlicensed tavern and seized 45 litres of liquor valued at around R 1 000.

“Three other people were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one woman was nabbed for theft.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander Brigadier John Lebok said: “These operations form part of the cluster crime prevention plan to ensure that we create a safer environment.”

