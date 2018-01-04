Police continue to hit hard on criminals in the Eastern Cape

Police continue to hit hard on criminals in the Eastern Cape

Police continue to hit hard on criminals in the Eastern Cape

The South African Police have made 832 arrests across the Eastern Cape during the past week for various crimes.

129 of these suspects were arrested due to direct Police action and 17 for trio crimes (house robbery, business robbery and vehicle hijacking).

72 rounds of ammunition and 14 firearms were also confiscated during the period.

The suspects have appeared in various courts in the province.

Crime in Kouga over the holiday season seems to have been well controlled by the authorities.

There was very little crime in Cape St Francis, while house breakings occurred in St Francis Bay.

The Jeffreys Bay Main Beach was well policed, with incidents taking place on the beach towards Aston Bay.

Local law enforcement is patrolling the beach regularly to keep locals and tourists safe on the beach.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

