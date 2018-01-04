Breaking News
Man dies in R 102 car accident
These are the people who stole the NSRI rescue buoy
Police continue to hit hard on criminals in the Eastern Cape
Water shedding for Hankey and Patensie as day zero looms
Petrol price to decrease today
Whats in store for the South African property market in 2018
Rocket launched at Eshkol – Israeli Defense Force retaliates
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunset
What content did you read on JBay News in 2017
Local man drowns at Port St Francis
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay crime jeffreys bay
Police continue to hit hard on criminals in the Eastern Cape

The South African Police have made 832 arrests across the Eastern Cape during the past week for various crimes.

129 of these suspects were arrested due to direct Police action and 17 for trio crimes (house robbery, business robbery and vehicle hijacking).

72 rounds of ammunition and 14 firearms were also confiscated during the period.

The suspects have appeared in various courts in the province.

Crime in Kouga over the holiday season seems to have been well controlled by the authorities.

There was very little crime in Cape St Francis, while house breakings occurred in St Francis Bay.

The Jeffreys Bay Main Beach was well policed, with incidents taking place on the beach towards Aston Bay.

Local law enforcement is patrolling the beach regularly to keep locals and tourists safe on the beach.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive