Jeffreys Bay
Police clamp down on drunk driving

Operation Fiela’s sting was felt on the N2 on Thursday night when 42 traffic fines valued R 30 600 were issued near Storms River.

797 vehicles and their occupants were thoroughly searched during the operation.

A 36-year-old driver of a white Toyota Corolla from Dimbaza had his journey cut short when he was nabbed for drunk driving.

Nearly 200 road safety hints were distributed during the operation.

Humansdorp acting Cluster Commander, Colonel Simon Swarts said:

“This operation had positive spin offs, even though it was raining at the time, but there were no reported motor vehicle accidents on the N2 stretch that falls under the Humansdorp Cluster”.

