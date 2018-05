Police celebrate Mothers Day with the elderly women in Thornhill

Police celebrate Mothers Day with the elderly women in Thornhill

The Police celebrated Mothers Day with 100 elderly women in Thornhill.

On Friday, 11 May 2018, the local Police, together with REVIVE and Father’s House Church spent the day visiting houses of the elderly women who are mostly staying alone.

Safety tips were shared among the elderly to celebrate Mothers Day.

The men and women in blue led by the Station Commander of Thornhill, Captain Neil Hendricks also delivered Mothers Day gift packs to the elderly women.

