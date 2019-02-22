Police arrest suspected shooter in Hankey business robbery

Police detectives have arrested a suspect who shot and injured a shop owner during a robbery of a Hankey spaza shop on Monday, 18 February 2019.

On Thursday, 21 February 2019 around 08:30am, Hankey police detectives nabbed a man for allegedly shooting and injured a shop owner during a robbery of a spaza shop in Hankey three days ago.

The 21-year-old suspect is due to appear at the Hankey Magistrate’s Court today on charges of attempted murder and business robbery.

It is alleged that on Monday, 18 February 2019 around 14:00, the suspect armed with a firearm entered a spaza shop in Patensie Road, Hankey.

Without warning, the suspect shot and injured a 34-year-old shop owner. An owner sustained injuries on his upper body and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

It is further said that a suspect stole undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene on foot. Police detectives immediately followed-up information which led to the arrest of a suspect in his home yesterday.

