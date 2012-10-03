Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Police arrest suspected car thieves

South African Police officers from Hankey were patrolling their station precinct when they noticed a white Ford Fiesta driving suspiciously in Extension 4, Hankey during the early hours (02:00) of Tuesday, 28 February 2017.

The Police officers checked the registration number of the vehicle and it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen by suspects (armed with knives) during a robbery close to the beach in Pellsrus in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday, 26 February 2017.

The three suspects (aged between 20 and 25) were apprehended and detained on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives from Jeffreys Bay SAPS will investigate to establish if the same suspects can be linked to the robbery and the theft of the motor vehicle in Pellsrus.

