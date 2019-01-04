Police arrest murder suspects in Port Elizabeth

The South African Police arrested four suspects in Port Elizabeth in connection with two murders which were committed in the early hours of Thursday morning (3 January 2019).

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a task team was set up shortly after the brutal murder of Anele Matshaba (28) who was dragged out of his shack whilst sleeping. He sustained severe head injuries and a gunshot wound to his body.

She says the same suspects then went to another house where they shot and killed 24-year-old Zandile Tulman. He sustained three gunshot wounds and was also severely beaten.

Both victims lived in different areas of the Walmer Township.

Naidu says just a few hours after the murders, four suspects were arrested and three firearms were confiscated in the process.

Three of the men are already on a wanted list and police will investigate their possible involvement in other cases of murder, attempted murder and business robberies.

Naidu says a fifth suspect was arrested and will be charged for the illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen property.

The suspects aged between 24 and 30 will appear in court soon.

