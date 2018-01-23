Police arrest motor vehicle thieves in Thornhill

The South African Police in Thornhill (just outside Jeffreys Bay) acted swiftly upon receiving information of a crime in progressand arrested three male suspects (27 – 29 years-old) at 3.30 am on 21 January 2018, for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

While patrolling, the Police spotted a white Mazda bakkie being pushed by two suspects in Phase 1, Thornhill.

A third male suspect was behind the steering wheel of the bakkie.

When the suspects noticed the police officials, the driver managed to start the bakkie and all three suspects fled in it. A chase ensued towards Phase 2, where the three were successfully apprehended.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the bakkie was stolen earlier in January 2018 Kwadwesi – just outside Port Elizabeth.

The registration plate that was attached to the Mazda bakkie actually belongs to a vehicle that was stolen in Kwadwesi during October 2017.

The vehicle was handed in at the Uitenhage Vehicle Crime Identification Unit for further investigations. An additional charge of illegal possession of mandrax tablets, worth R300, was added.

The three suspects are due to appear on a charge of the possession of a stolen vehicle in a Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court soon.

