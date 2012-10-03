Police arrest house robber

A house robbery was thwarted yesterday morning in Port Elizabeth when the home owner overpowered an intruder and then called the Police.

At about 09:30 yesterday morning, the owner of a house in Gomery Place Summerstrand in Port Elizabeth surprised an intruder who was busy packing household items into a bag.

The woman screamed and the suspect grabbed her by her arm. The 57 year old woman’s husband who was outside, rushed in and confronted the suspect who was making a hasty exit.

A scuffle ensued between the two men and the complainant succeeded in overpowering the man.

The Police were called and the 38 year old suspect from New Brighton was arrested and detained on a charge of house robbery.