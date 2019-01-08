Police arrest four men with Tik in Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay Police arrested four suspects for possession of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as tik) valued at R327 000 and also seized a vehicle used in conveying the illicit drugs in Jeffreys Bay yesterday (7 January 2019.)

At 06:30 yesterday, the Crime Prevention Unit received information about a blue Toyota Corolla Quest that was transporting tik and entering Jeffreys Bay via St Francis Street.

The Police, using an unmarked vehicle, spotted the Corolla with four occupants driving in St Francis Street. The vehicle was pulled off the road and searched for possible illicit drugs. In the vehicle, Police seized 1.09 kilograms of tik and also impounded the motor vehicle for further investigation. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the motor vehicle was unroadworthy. The four suspects aged between 29 and 36 are due to appear in court soon on charges of possession of crystal methamphetamine (tik). Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “It is pleasing to see that some residents are working with the police to fight the proliferation of illicit drugs”.

