Police arrest business robbers in Jeffreys Bay

Two suspects, a man and a woman who were driving a rental motor vehicle, were caught with clothing items valued at R15 000 in the parking area of a shopping mall in Jeffreys Bay.

On Friday, 24 May 2019 around 2pm, a police patrol vehicle spotted a silver Toyota Etios with Gauteng number plates driving suspiciously in the parking area of a shopping mall in Jeffreys Bay.

Police officers immediately circulated the vehicle’s decription upon which it was established that a vehicle belongs to a rental company.

Police members ordered the driver of the vehicle to stop upon which a routine check was conducted. The two occupants, a man and a woman were found in possession of new clothing items valued around R15 000 from various retail stores.

The two could not account for the items and were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. Police also impounded the rental vehicle. The suspects, woman 35 and man 40 are due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 May 2019 on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised the members for their vigilance which led to the arrest. “There is a noticeable trend for criminals to use rental vehicles hence members are wary of such vehicles.

Police are also urging shop owners with clothing security tags not to allow foil wrapped bags in their businesses as a precautionary measure”, concluded Brig Lebok

