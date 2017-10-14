Police arrest Airport robbery suspects

Last night (14/10/17), South African Police based at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) made a significant breakthrough in what has been dubbed the “airport-following” robberies, committed in Johannesburg.

The Police, acting on information, monitored a security vehicle which is contracted to work at OR Tambo International Airport. They tracked the vehicle as it was following a sedan travelling towards Sandton.

The security vehicle was stopped and it was discovered that one of the occupants was a security company manager who is wanted for a case of being in possession of unlicensed firearm and an armed robbery case in the Limpopo province.

Together with a second occupant, the manager was arrested immediately.

The Police worked throughout the night and during early hours of this morning, arrested a further four suspects in the Hillbrow area.

All six suspects are between 23 and 38 years of age. A seventh suspect managed to escape and he is still at large but being hunted by the Police.

Several incriminating items, including the security vehicle, a sedan, passports, at least 15 cellular phones and several luggage bags have been recovered in Hillbrow.

The Police also recovered two pistols which will be sent for ballistic testing to establish which crimes they may have been used in.

The team is also investigating the possibility that these may have been the same suspects that are responsible for the robbery of seven foreign visitors at Colette Drive this past Thursday night.

The Deputy National Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Fanie Masemola, complimented both the teams of O R Tambo International Airport as well as the Johannesburg East Cluster for a job well done.

“The sterling work by these teams has brought us a step closer to cracking these incidents of “airport-following” robberies and they must be commended,” said Masemola.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

