Plenty of prizes on offer at 2018 Marina Mile

A festival of swimming will take place at one of the country’s top open water swimming venues this month.

The Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck will once again be at Jeffreys Bay’s pristine Marina Martinique on the 30th of December. There will be a host of swimming events happening with swimmers coming from far and wide to take part.

Billabong has sponsored product for each category winner, while there will be vouchers up for grabs from Wacky Water Park and Marina Wharf. The Kinnear family have also sponsored back packs and selfie sticks as additional prizes.

Whether you are a serious swimmer competing for the single or double mile crown, a casual swimmer doing the half mile or one of the youngsters taking part in the bank to bank swim there will be something for everyone at this world class venue.

There will also be refreshments and entertainment for those who are not planning on taking up the challenge.

The event has become increasingly popular and last year 271 swimmers crossed the finish line across the 12 different categories.

Two of those swimmers, Amica de Jager and Henre Louw will be looking to defend their titles in both the double and single mile of the women’s and men’s events respectively.

In 2017 each of them managed to win both events, a rare feat considering the distance to swim and the reasonably short time between races.

However, event organiser Michael Zoetmulder has said that the event was created for both serious swimmers training hard as well as holiday makers looking for some excitement over the holiday period and that everyone is welcome to join in on the fun.

He has also said that the 2018 edition is set to be the biggest and best yet with silicone swim caps for the first 200 entrants, medals for age group winners across all events and plenty of prize giveaways on the agenda.

For more information on the Marina Mile contact:

Niel du Preez

Marketing Assistant

Zsports events NPC

Tel: 041 484 7860

Cell: 072 072 9390

Email: marketing@zsports.co.za

