Plant indigenous and enjoy the benefits

Jeffreys Bay indigenous plants
Indigenous plants have many advantages, here is some tips why:
Low maintenance and use less water

Native plants generally grow well and require little care when grown under the right environmental conditions. By choosing the right native plants, you may be able to use fewer pesticides and less water.
The wildlife in a particular area is more familiar with plants that are indigenous to that area and typically survive on the fruits of these plants.

Planting indigenous trees and shrubs in your garden will attract a lot more wildlife than the planting of exotics.

The Supertubes Surfing Foundation Nursery propagate, rescue and grow plants from seeds to beautify the surf breaks and public open spaces of Jeffreys Bay.

Their nursery is featured in the picture above.

