Plant a tree and save the future

Jeffreys Bay – Planting a tree is said to be one of the best ways to secure your children and grandchildren’s futures.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson would, therefore, like to call on all stakeholders to join the municipality’s tree-planting drive.

“August and September are two of the best months to plant certain indigenous trees,” he said.

“We’d like to encourage all residents and businesses to join us in planting trees, be it in their gardens or at their premises.

“The municipality will also be identifying public areas, including parks and sidewalks, where we would like to plant trees.”

Benson recently visited respected gardener Piet van der Walt, of Plantelus Nursery in Jeffreys Bay, for advice on which trees to plant.

“He recommended the Cape Ash and Wild Plum trees. Both trees are indigenous, grow fast and require little maintenance. An added advantage, especially in coastal areas, is that they are wind resistant.”

He said these trees must preferably be planted in a sunny spot.

“Also important is that these trees are less prone to damaging roads, walls and buildings, as both have taproots which grow directly downward.”

Benson said that while spekboom was a good option, Van der Walt cautioned that they do not grow as quickly as the Wild Plum or Cape Ash.

“The tree-planting drive is part of Kouga Municipality’s commitment to combating climate change.

“Trees not only create the very oxygen we breathe and need to survive, but they also remove harmful greenhouse houses from the air,” he said.

