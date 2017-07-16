Picture Perfect Surf For Start Of Corona Open JBay

In what can only be described as perfect surf, the first event of the JBay Winterfest, the Corona Open JBay, got underway yesterday at Supertubes.

Flawless four to six-foot waves poured down the point all day for the best surfers in the world to strut their stuff, with some virtuoso surfing performances coming through.

South African surfers in the event – Jordy Smith, Mikey February and Dale Staples – were all relegated to round two despite some confident surfing from all.

In heat five, Smith and February came up against an on-form Conner Coffin, and despite putting on stellar performances, placed second and third respectively.

In the next heat Dale Staples was on-fire, but unfortunately came up against the most on-fire man of the day in world champion John John Florence.

Staple’s high-risk surfing was inspired, but Florence banked 19.37 out of a possible 20 points, the highest heat score of the day, and Staples was no match.

The young South African will find himself up against Jordy Smith in heat 1 of round two, while February comes up against current tour leader Matt Wilkinson in heat 2 of round two.

The forecast for today looks epic for Supertubes, but it will be a cold day with possible rain, as frontal conditions reach the Eastern Cape.

This weather forecast doesn’t have any affect on the Cold Water Swim Classic taking place at Marina Martinique this morning.

In its 5th year as part of the JBay Winterfest, the Cold Water Swim Classic is an extreme event, with many contestants choosing to adhere to Channel Rules, which means you only allowed to wear a speedo type costume, goggles and a swim cap – no wetsuit.

The Cold Water Swim Classic is now also an official Robben Island qualifier.

Race Times: Mile, Double Mile and Triple Mile all start at 9:30am

Venue: Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay

More information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

Other happenings at the JBay Winterfest 2017 include the JBay Windfarm MTB Classic, The JBay Loggers Classic, the Endurade JBay X Trail Run, The Oakley X Over, a Kite Festival, the Fishing Skins tournament, a Funduro. and more.

Co-sponsors include Oakley, Kouga Municipality, Vodacom4U and First Choice.