Breaking News
Photo of the day – Tsitsikamma waterfall
Suspected Rhino poaching gang arrested
My Beautiful Muse
Breaching the Seekoei mouth could lead to bigger problems
Eastern Cape towns struggle with water rationing
Serious financial challenges facing Kouga Municipality
Jeffreys Bay murder suspects remain behind bars
Kouga Business Forum to hold interactive workshop
Southern Kings assemble squad for PRO14
Eastern Cape villagers drink water with animals
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Tsitsikamma waterfall

The bit of rain that has fallen in the wider Jeffreys Bay region has brought slight relief to the prolonged drought.

That in no way means that water restrictions have been lifted or that there has been any significant rise in the dam levels that supply the area with water.

Yet, some waterfalls in the Tsitsikamma forests are flowing.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured this image of water flowing in the forest.

See more of Clive’s photo’s here:

https://www.facebook.com/clivewright229/?hc_ref=ARQraEOw8pJI0NL02IpYZuSFSTu5SZstfAU10N9CENZyy_ppM0kxCqakVkBnaqlRq60

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive