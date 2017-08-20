Photo of the day – Tsitsikamma waterfall

The bit of rain that has fallen in the wider Jeffreys Bay region has brought slight relief to the prolonged drought.

That in no way means that water restrictions have been lifted or that there has been any significant rise in the dam levels that supply the area with water.

Yet, some waterfalls in the Tsitsikamma forests are flowing.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured this image of water flowing in the forest.

See more of Clive’s photo’s here:

https://www.facebook.com/clivewright229/?hc_ref=ARQraEOw8pJI0NL02IpYZuSFSTu5SZstfAU10N9CENZyy_ppM0kxCqakVkBnaqlRq60

