Photo of the day – traffic at Supertubes

Surfing in Jeffreys Bay is a dream held by many from all over the world.

Long walls made for carving, fast barrel sections and kicking out before Impossibles shuts down is what Supertubes is all about.

Home of the Corona JBay Open, the best surfers in the world also make an annual pilgrimage to surf the best wave on the planet.

Quite often, the locals drop in to surf some perfect waves at Supertubes.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Deon Lategan took this image of dolphins creating early morning traffic at Supertubes.

