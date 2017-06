Photo of the day – Supertubes at first light

Supertubes delivered for the JBU Supertrial which saw local surfer Dale Staples win the coveted wild card in the Corona open JBay.

With the JBay Winterfest starting on 12 July, the eyes of the world will be on Supertubes once again.

This is the view that will greet them. The photo was taken by JBay local Deon Lategan.