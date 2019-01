Supertubes is arguably the greatest asset in Jeffreys Bay.

Delivering perfect waves that consistently grind down the point has attracted surfers from all over the world for decades, Supertubes is also the venue for the JBay Open.

This year the JBay Open will take place from 9 – 22 July and will once again showcase the worlds best surfers at the worlds best wave.

This photo was taken by Jeffreys Bay lens man Robbie Irlam https://www.facebook.com/supertubessurfphotography/

