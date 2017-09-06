Breaking News
Photo of the day – Supertubes firing
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Supertubes firing

Supertubes is one of the finest waves in the world and this year, produced yet another superior performance.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam has been on hand to record many of the moments.

Grant Baker has been a regular visitor to JBay for the big swells this season, with Robbie capturing this unique image of Supertubes.

JBay also delivered during the Corona Open, with nine days of solid surf and some excitement with sharks cruising the line up and rescue boats catching waves.

Supertubes is certainly the greatest asset that Jeffreys Bay owns and attracts thousands of visitors each year to our shores.

