Photo of the day – Supertubes at night

Photo of the day – Supertubes at night

Photo of the day – Supertubes at night

Supertubes beach is world famous for the perfect waves that break along the reef with machine like precision.

Venue of the JBay Open of Surfing, the boardwalks and beaches become packed every July as people from all over the world descend upon Jeffreys Bay to watch the only World Championship Tour event on the African continent.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this unique image at Supertubes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr