The best right hand point break in the world is how Supertubes was described by surfers who took on the freight train walls in the 1960’s.

To this day, the reputation of Supertubes has remained intact, with 2017 delivering many quality waves for local surfers as well as those who made the pilgrimage to Jeffreys Bay.

The town has grown, rampant development has altered the face of the beachfront, but as local photographer Deon Lategan captures in this image, not much else has changed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr