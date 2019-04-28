Photo of the day – sunset on the Kromme River

The Kromme River mouth has been an attraction for tourists and local alike since the 1960’s when the area was developed and eventually became a canal system.

The river flows in an ESE direction and is approximately 109 km long with a catchment area of 1,085 km².

The Churchill Dam and the Impofu Dam are dams on the Kromme River. The latter is located near Humansdorp and the two dams feed the towns of Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis with water.

This picture was taken by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright

