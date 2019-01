Photo of the day – sunset in Jeffreys Bay

The sky was ablaze at sunset in Jeffreys Bay yesterday evening.

There was very little wind and the sun setting made for a perfect summer evening as Jeffreys Bay got through the first official work day of 2019.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam captured this image of the spectacular sunset.

