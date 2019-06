The sunrises over the ocean at Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay are spectacular and attract people from all over the world to come visit the coastal towns that have been made famous by the surf breaks of Bruces Beauties and Supertubes.

Waking up early enough to catch the sun light up the sky is well worth the effort and St Bay photographer Clive Wright captured this image recently.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr