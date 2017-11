The Kromme River has a majestic beauty about it. Although it does not flow as strongly these days due to the dams that have been built upstream, it is still a playground for many.

With the world class St Francis Bay canal system at its mouth, the Kromme River is adjacent to multi million rand properties.

There is also plenty of farmland along the Kromme. Local photographer Clive Wright took this photo of the sun rising over the farms and the river.

