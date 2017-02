Photo of the day – Sunrise over Africa

One of the most unique aspects about Jeffreys Bay is the sunrises that occur over the sea and also over the mountains that surround the small coastal town.

This is what makes early morning a special time in Jeffreys Bay.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam captured this image of the sun rising over the African continent while a chokka boat seeks shelter in the bay.