Photo of the day – Sunrise at the Marina Bridge

Marina Martinique has matured into a estate that matches the finest in South Africa.

Its endless salt water canals is what makes Marina Martinique unique. The lifestyle on offer is laid back, secure and, as this photo demonstrates, actually breathe taking.

The Marina has become the premier suburb in Jeffreys Bay, with few canal front plots still available.

Property values have increased substantially since 2013, rewarding investors who have bought into the waterfront living on offer.

Home of open water swimming in South Africa, the annual Marina Mile takes place on 30 December this year.

The photo – A Marina Martinique bridge at sunrise.

