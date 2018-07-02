Photo of the day – sunrise at Cape St Francis

Tourism is the lifeblood of the Kouga and it is pleasing to see so many upcountry holiday makers visit our shores during the June/July break.

There have been a number of events that have supported tourism growth in the area.

The South African Canoe Champs attracted hundreds of paddlers to St Francis Bay in June, while the Aloe Cup Rugby tournament did the same in Jeffreys Bay.

The JBay Winterfest kicks off today at Supertubes when the top surfers in the world face off in the long winding barrels that have seen Jeffreys Bay become known as the home of the perfect wave.

Locals and visitors alike also just enjoy the calmness and tranquility of fishing at sunrise.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this photograph of the sun rising over Cape St Francis.

