The mornings are getting a bit cooler as summer winds down in Jeffreys Bay.

The winter approaches which means it will soon be surf season in the coastal town many call home these days.

With the Corona JBay Open of Surfing taking place in July, many will be hoping the winter will kick off with some solid early swells.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Deon Lategan captured this image of the sun rising over Supertubes, the venue of the JBay Open and also one of the best waves on the planet.