Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – St Francis Bay spit

The spit protecting the St Francis Bay canals from the ocean has been severely eroded over the years.

There were serious concerns that the storm surge experienced in August 2017 would have seen the waves batter the spit into submission, which would then lead to serious risk to the valuable properties in the canals.

The Kouga Municipality and the St Francis Property Owners are frantically seeking to a problem that will cost millions of rand to implement.

A Special Rating Area is proposed that will raise the funds to replenish and secure the spit from being decimated.

As can be seen from this picture taken by Stan Blumberg, time is running out.

