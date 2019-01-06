Photo of the day – Seekoei River mouth

The Seekoei River separates the suburbs of Aston Bay and Paradise Beach and forms part of the Seekoei Nature Reserve, just a few km from Jeffreys Bay.

Blue and grey duiker, bushbuck, bushpig, porcupine, caracal, spotted genet and mongoose are often spotted.

About 120 different bird species have been identified in the Seekoei Nature Reserve, including fish eagles, flamingos and red knobbed coots.

This picture, taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel, shows the mouth of the Seekoei River, with the causeway that links Paradise Beach to Aston Bay.

