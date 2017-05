Photo of the day : Sand and sea

Photo of the day : Sand and sea

There has been some big surf over the past few days in Jeffreys Bay, accompanied by strong winds.

The early start to the surf season bodes well for the annual JBay Winterfest, which starts on 12 July.

Once again the organizers have laid on a full programme of events that will attract tens of thousands of visitors to Jeffreys Bay.

Local photographer Jey Nel braved the elements to capture this image of sand blowing towards the ocean, with big waves breaking in the background.