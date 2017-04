Photo of the day – Pot of gold

Jeffreys Bay has received some much needed rain – but needs a lot more!

As holidaymakers fill the town for the Easter holiday, there is a prediction for more rain tomorrow, with conditions clearing up for the rest of the weekend.

Residents and visitors alike are reminded that Jeffreys Bay is still a water scarce area and water restictions are still in place.

Local photographer Robbie Irlam captured this image of a rainbow over the wind farm near Jeffreys Bay.